Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTRN. Sidoti upgraded Materion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

NYSE MTRN opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $68.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $277.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Materion by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Materion by 2,324.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

