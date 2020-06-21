MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MXL. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.89. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,431 shares of company stock worth $2,556,935. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $32,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 946,901 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $7,751,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,807,000 after acquiring an additional 632,726 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

