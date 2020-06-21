McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.87. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 114,501 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $348.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 112.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $31.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.66 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

