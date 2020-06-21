Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medipharm Labs in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.25 million.

