Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Shares Gap Down to $1.09

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.09. Medley Management shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 774,183 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Medley Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 263.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

