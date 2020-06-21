Michelle Philpot Sells 4,489 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $89,645.33.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,731 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $32,300.46.

On Monday, June 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,002 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $19,498.92.

On Monday, June 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $124,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Michelle Philpot sold 15,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Michelle Philpot sold 3,779 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $50,109.54.

On Monday, May 11th, Michelle Philpot sold 1,045 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $15,277.90.

On Friday, May 8th, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $28,295.20.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after buying an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

