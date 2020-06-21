Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,024 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.0% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.39 and its 200 day moving average is $168.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

