Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Shares Gap Down to $2.71

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.71. Millendo Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 46,125 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLND shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Millendo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

