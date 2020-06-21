Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Gap Down to $1.19

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.19. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 95,392 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.69% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

