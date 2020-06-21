Mirova US LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493,169 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 10.3% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $198.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.39 and its 200 day moving average is $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

