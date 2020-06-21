Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Moelis & Co from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.43.

MC opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

In other Moelis & Co news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $2,430,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 8,472 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $255,176.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,750 shares of company stock worth $3,686,442 in the last three months. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

