Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 2,450 ($31.18) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,200 ($28.00). Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AHT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.27) target price (up from GBX 1,800 ($22.91)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,195 ($40.66) to GBX 2,700 ($34.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.27) price objective (up from GBX 1,250 ($15.91)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,438.57 ($31.04).

LON:AHT opened at GBX 2,736 ($34.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,352.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,263.43. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,010 ($12.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,797 ($35.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.10 ($2.23) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). As a group, analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 19348.0005509 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

