MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Get MRI Interventions alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MRI Interventions in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82. MRI Interventions has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MRI Interventions stock. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. MRI Interventions comprises approximately 0.4% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mayo Clinic owned approximately 0.30% of MRI Interventions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MRI Interventions Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRI Interventions (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.