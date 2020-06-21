MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 167.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,019 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $20,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 101.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 158,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 41.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 62,238 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

