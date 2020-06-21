MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) & Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) Critical Contrast

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) and Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MYOS and Elanco Animal Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYOS $1.03 million 9.34 -$4.26 million ($0.46) -1.90 Elanco Animal Health $3.07 billion 2.89 $67.90 million $1.06 21.00

Elanco Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than MYOS. MYOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elanco Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MYOS and Elanco Animal Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Elanco Animal Health 0 4 6 0 2.60

Elanco Animal Health has a consensus price target of $29.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Elanco Animal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elanco Animal Health is more favorable than MYOS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of MYOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of MYOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Elanco Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MYOS has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elanco Animal Health has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MYOS and Elanco Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYOS -353.71% -176.31% -112.74% Elanco Animal Health -0.42% 6.10% 3.85%

Summary

Elanco Animal Health beats MYOS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYOS Company Profile

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Website remusclehealth.com; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California to study the effects Of FortetropinÂ on skeletal muscle protein synthetic rate in older men and women; and Rutgers University for the discovery development and commercialization of products that improve muscle health and performance. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production. It sells its products to third-party distributors; veterinarians; and food animal producers, including beef and dairy farmers, as well as pork, poultry, and aquaculture operations in approximately 90 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a research and development collaboration with AgBiome, Inc. to develop nutritional health products for swine. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Indiana.

