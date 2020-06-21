Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.02

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.02 and last traded at $121.72, with a volume of 5490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $334,783.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,038 shares of company stock worth $1,407,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,771,000 after purchasing an additional 427,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,809,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

