National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Critical Survey

National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for National American University Holdngs and PCS Edventures!, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A PCS Edventures! 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

National American University Holdngs has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCS Edventures! has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National American University Holdngs and PCS Edventures!’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdngs $37.26 million 0.31 -$25.09 million N/A N/A PCS Edventures! $4.87 million 1.01 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

PCS Edventures! has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National American University Holdngs.

Profitability

This table compares National American University Holdngs and PCS Edventures!’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdngs N/A N/A N/A PCS Edventures! 10.59% -53.46% 33.73%

Summary

PCS Edventures! beats National American University Holdngs on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

PCS Edventures! Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. The company was formerly known as PCS Education Systems, Inc. and changed its name to PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. in March 2000. PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

