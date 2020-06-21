National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

National HealthCare stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

