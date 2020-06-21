Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Gap Up to $8.62

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $8.62. Neonode shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 23,207 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 112.42% and a negative net margin of 96.74%.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

