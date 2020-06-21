Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) & AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Head-To-Head Survey

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 19.90% 37.53% 18.29% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and AVITA MED LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 15.18 $37.01 million $0.39 330.33 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 124.50 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -16.41

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and AVITA MED LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 4 13 0 2.76 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $125.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.39%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.04%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats AVITA MED LTD/S on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that is in Phase III clinical trial for Uterine Fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's product candidates also comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors and which are in Phase I clinical trial for neurology/psychiatry disorders. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover novel small molecule therapeutics for multiple targets for central nervous system disorders; and a collaboration and license agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of VY-AADC program for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 program for Friedreich's ataxia. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

