News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised News from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. News has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 827,929 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of News by 96.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 97.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 163,416 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of News by 143.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,919 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

