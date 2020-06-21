Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $18.22

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $18.22. Nordstrom shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 8,331,635 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

