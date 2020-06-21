North West (TSE:NWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.01

Shares of North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$32.01 and last traded at C$31.95, with a volume of 389979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on North West from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on North West from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.83, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

