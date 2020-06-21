Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,894 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,034 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.52. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

