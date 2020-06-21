Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,550,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the May 31st total of 40,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NOG opened at $1.00 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 801,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,071 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345,377 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,314,800 shares during the period.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

