Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.45. Nova Lifestyle shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 3,868 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nova Lifestyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 46.76 and a quick ratio of 26.47.

About Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

