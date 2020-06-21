Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.19

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 2871498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $116,697.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,734 shares of company stock worth $3,205,063 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,161,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $1,581,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $7,648,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $49,333,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

