Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 89.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Nutanix by 60.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 347.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,130.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.00. Nutanix Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

