Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,849 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 152.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.57. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Heartland Express from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

