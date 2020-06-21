Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 168,006 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of CarGurus worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,541 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,808,000 after buying an additional 1,142,239 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 5,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,982,000 after buying an additional 957,321 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 395.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,015,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 810,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,573,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after buying an additional 677,276 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,373,047.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,351,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,426 shares of company stock worth $12,347,802. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

CARG stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.03. CarGurus Inc has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

