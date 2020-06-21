NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and Benefytt Technologies (NYSE:BFYT) Financial Comparison

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) and Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Benefytt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies -4.37% 40.88% 7.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NYSE:SLQT and Benefytt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80 Benefytt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.01%. Benefytt Technologies has a consensus target price of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.73%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies is more favorable than NYSE:SLQT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and Benefytt Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million 0.64 $29.61 million $3.53 5.24

Benefytt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies beats NYSE:SLQT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

Benefytt Technologies Company Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

