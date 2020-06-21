Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading Up 20.8%

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE)’s stock price was up 20.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64, approximately 113,412 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 124,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$0.50 price target on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.75.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($10.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -2.6300001 EPS for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

