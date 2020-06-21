Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Trading 9.5% Higher

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares traded up 9.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.59, 294,169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 92% from the average session volume of 153,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 6,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $52,410.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,798 shares in the company, valued at $464,814.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raul Vazquez bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $116,759.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,042.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,926 shares of company stock valued at $105,520. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.