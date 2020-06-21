Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.08

Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 89000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $14.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

