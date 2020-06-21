Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oshkosh from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.13.

OSK stock opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,981,000 after buying an additional 1,796,775 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,841,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

