Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.29. Outlook Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 6,561,248 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTLK shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The company has a market cap of $117.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 436,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the period. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

