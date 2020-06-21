Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 9,612 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 41,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 267,086 shares of company stock worth $6,907,885. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.15. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

