Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter worth $26,291,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $7,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,540,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 742,296 shares of company stock worth $7,629,150 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $129.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.36 and a beta of 1.91.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

