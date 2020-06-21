Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 8,027 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,027 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,707,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,510,000 after buying an additional 110,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.