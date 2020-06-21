Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $5,640,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $215.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.69.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

