Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) & SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Head-To-Head Contrast

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get SciPlay alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SciPlay and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33 Pegasystems 0 0 7 0 3.00

SciPlay currently has a consensus target price of $12.76, indicating a potential downside of 8.63%. Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $112.29, indicating a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than SciPlay.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 4.96% 10.14% 7.11% Pegasystems -9.03% -16.20% -8.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and Pegasystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 3.78 $32.40 million $1.53 9.12 Pegasystems $911.38 million 8.31 -$90.43 million ($1.25) -75.67

SciPlay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pegasystems beats SciPlay on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products for businesses with capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.