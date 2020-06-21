Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PVAC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $185.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%. The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 757,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 197,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penn Virginia by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 208.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

