Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Raised to $41.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.53 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,220 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 533,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,920,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 53.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

