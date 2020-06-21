Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.07

Pershimex Resources Corp (CVE:PRO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 105000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Pershimex Resources Company Profile (CVE:PRO)

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Malartic property, which includes 6 block of contiguous claims; the Forsan property with 27 claims covering an area of 8 square kilometers; and the Belleterre project that consists of the Blondeau-Guillet and Chevrier properties.

