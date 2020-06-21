Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Hits New 52-Week High at $44,795.87

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as £447.96 ($570.14) and last traded at £446.48 ($568.26), with a volume of 3817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £442 ($562.56).

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is £436.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £425.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.78) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 2 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of £434.34 ($552.81) per share, with a total value of £868.68 ($1,105.61). Also, insider Paul Read acquired 1,200 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £431.40 ($549.06) per share, with a total value of £517,680 ($658,877.43).

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

