PFS Investments Inc. Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 35,062 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $349.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $356.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.02.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

