PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of PGTI opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,630,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $18,307,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 998.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 126,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PGT Innovations by 25.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

