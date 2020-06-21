Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $11,687,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Shares of PLNT opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

