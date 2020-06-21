Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Up 9.3% in June

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 730.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,046,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:PLG opened at $1.43 on Friday. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.