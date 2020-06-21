Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 50%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) shares traded down 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 117,443 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 359,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Prairie Provident Resources Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company's principal areas include the Wheatland and Princess properties located in Southern Alberta; and the Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

